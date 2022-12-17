Sophia Monsalve

Sophia Monsalve, a Crystal River High School Pirate swimmer and Biomedical Science Honors senior at the Academy of Health Careers CRHS, was selected as a finalist for the Take Stock in Children Leaders 4 Life Fellowship out of 50 applicants in the Citrus County area.

A Crystal River High School senior was recently named finalist for the Take Stock in Children Leaders 4 Life Fellowship, which includes a scholarship for $40,000.

Sophia Monsalve, a Pirate swimmer and biomedical science honors senior at the Academy of Health Careers CRHS, was selected out of 50 applicants in the Citrus County area.

Take Stock scholarship donation

Pictured is Larry Brooks, president of Kiwanis Club of Inverness, presenting a donation check to Pat Lancaster, student services coordinator of Take Stock in Children of Citrus County.

