Sophia Monsalve, a Crystal River High School Pirate swimmer and Biomedical Science Honors senior at the Academy of Health Careers CRHS, was selected as a finalist for the Take Stock in Children Leaders 4 Life Fellowship out of 50 applicants in the Citrus County area.
A Crystal River High School senior was recently named finalist for the Take Stock in Children Leaders 4 Life Fellowship, which includes a scholarship for $40,000.
Sophia Monsalve, a Pirate swimmer and biomedical science honors senior at the Academy of Health Careers CRHS, was selected out of 50 applicants in the Citrus County area.
She was selected for her grades and service to the community as this scholarship rewards those with strong leadership skills, moral character and academic success.
The Leaders 4 Life Fellowship is Take Stock’s highest honor and award. In addition to the tuition scholarship, it also helps cover costs like housing, meal plans, computers, books, mentorship support, leadership training, and internship opportunities.
Leaders 4 Life Fellows also attend an annual weeklong Summer Leadership Institute and other events throughout the year to further their skills in leadership and their careers.
As a finalist, she will move on to the statewide running with the chance to take home the $40,000 scholarship. Only six high school seniors will be chosen as recipients.
Take Stock in Children is a nonprofit organization dedicated to offering scholarships and opportunities to students all across the state of Florida “to break the cycle of poverty for low-income, academically qualified students,” per the Citrus County chapter website.
Recently, Take Stock Citrus received a donation from the Kiwanis Club of Inverness to contribute to their scholarship fund.
Their donation will be used to purchase two 2-year tuition-free scholarships through Take Stock’s partnership with the Florida Pre-Paid Foundation and will be given to a deserving student from Citrus County.
For more information on how to become a Champion for Take Stock like Kiwanis, contact Pat Lancaster, student services coordinator, at 352-344-0855.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
