Homosassa Elementary School third-grade teacher Susanna Haverle dresses up a hallway display board Wednesday morning, Aug. 2. Students across the public school district in Citrus County return to the classroom Aug. 10.
Julie Stuart, left, and Brittni Reese, are co-teachers in a Homosassa Elementary School first-grade classroom. The two prepare a display in their room Tuesday, Aug. 2, as they ready for students return to the classroom this week after summer break.
With the first day of school rapidly approaching on Thursday, Aug. 10, the Citrus County School District is doing everything it can to make sure that not only are they prepared with enough staff, but parents and students as well, including with their Transportation Information Hotline.
After a turbulent school bus route experience by parents last school year, the Transportation Information Hotline should help parents receive as up-to-date information as possible about their child’s bus route and pick up/drop off times while the district works out the kinks in the routes in the first week.
The Transportation Information Hotline number is 352-637-9710 and will be available: from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 and 9, and from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10 and 11.
As the first day approaches, however, many likely wonder how the district is doing on staffing, considering the ongoing nationwide teacher shortage.
Although some job listings always stay on the district’s website, such as teachers, bus drivers and substitutes, according to district spokeswoman Lindsay Blair, there are 28 vacant teacher positions as of Friday, Aug. 4.
Some teaching positions are experiencing more difficulty in filling than others, such as ESE, agriculture teachers and some higher-level courses such as chemistry, Blair said.
When asked what would happen if these teaching openings aren’t able to be filled, and if the programs might be dropped, Blair answered, “We haven’t dropped any programs and we don’t anticipate that happening. We anticipate starting the school year with a certified teacher in every classroom.”
This ongoing race to find teachers each summer to fill vacancies that open up at the end of each school year is following the same trend as everywhere else, said Blair, as not many people are even going into the education field in college anymore.
“We’ve seen several colleges drop their education programs all together,” said Blair.
As far as the status of other district staff, both the Guardians and Food Service are fully staffed for the new year. They are still in need of bus aides, teacher aides/paraprofessionals and custodians.
The full list of job openings can be found on the Citrus County School District website citrusschools.org under ‘Job Listings.’
Additionally, for parents, keep an eye out in your mailbox for the school district’s 2023-24 Parent Guide and Calendar, which will have all the events and significant dates for the upcoming school year.
For more on getting ready for back-to-school, schedules, events and resources offered by the Citrus County School District, visit the district website at citrusschools.org.
