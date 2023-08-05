Back to school this week

Homosassa Elementary School third-grade teacher Susanna Haverle dresses up a hallway display board Wednesday morning, Aug. 2. Students across the public school district in Citrus County return to the classroom Aug. 10.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

With the first day of school rapidly approaching on Thursday, Aug. 10, the Citrus County School District is doing everything it can to make sure that not only are they prepared with enough staff, but parents and students as well, including with their Transportation Information Hotline.

After a turbulent school bus route experience by parents last school year, the Transportation Information Hotline should help parents receive as up-to-date information as possible about their child’s bus route and pick up/drop off times while the district works out the kinks in the routes in the first week.

Schoolroom resources sit at the ready for the return of students that happens this Thursday, Aug. 10, within the Citrus County School District.
Julie Stuart, left, and Brittni Reese, are co-teachers in a Homosassa Elementary School first-grade classroom. The two prepare a display in their room Tuesday, Aug. 2, as they ready for students return to the classroom this week after summer break.
Long-time educator Darla Crotsley, left, who has been teaching professionally 41-years, confirms schedule details with Homosassa Elementary School principal Alice Harrell Wednesday, Aug. 2.

