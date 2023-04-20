Army National Guard Night Vision 1

Lecanto Primary School students react to the sight of an exhibit depicting what cancerous lungs look like Thursday afternoon, April 20 during a Florida National Guard Counterdrug Team's Evidence Informed Night Vision Prevention Program. The program warns students of the dangers of "gateway" drug use.

"Ewwwing" at a real pig’s lung and "awwwing" as it was filled with air, Lecanto Primary’s fifth-graders learned about the harmful effects that vaping and smoking have on healthy lungs and the body Thursday, April 20.

In collaboration with the Citrus County Anti-Drug Coalition, the Florida National Guard gave its Night Vision Prevention Program interactive presentation to Citrus County fifth-graders at Hernando Elementary and Lecanto Primary schools this week.

Army National Guard Night Vision 2

U.S. Army National Guard 1st Lt. Mya Russi holds a display depicting what the signs of mouth cancer can look like following the use of tobacco products.
Army National Guard Night Vision 3

U.S. Army National Guard 1st Lt. Mya Russi points to a Lecanto Primary School fifth-grader Thursday afternoon, April 20, as she asks questions of the students.

