Lecanto Primary School students react to the sight of an exhibit depicting what cancerous lungs look like Thursday afternoon, April 20 during a Florida National Guard Counterdrug Team's Evidence Informed Night Vision Prevention Program. The program warns students of the dangers of "gateway" drug use.
"Ewwwing" at a real pig’s lung and "awwwing" as it was filled with air, Lecanto Primary’s fifth-graders learned about the harmful effects that vaping and smoking have on healthy lungs and the body Thursday, April 20.
In collaboration with the Citrus County Anti-Drug Coalition, the Florida National Guard gave its Night Vision Prevention Program interactive presentation to Citrus County fifth-graders at Hernando Elementary and Lecanto Primary schools this week.
The National Guard travels around Florida to different schools, teaching young students about the dangers of gateway drugs, protective and risk factors, and tools to assist students and their communities against drug misuse. The hope is that addressing alcohol, prescription drugs, marijuana and tobacco at a young age will help prevent these students from abusing them later in life.
This same approach is being taken at Citrus County Schools as well with the creation of a vaping task force, which works to educate county students about the harmful effects of vaping, especially to younger students, in the hopes of quelling the ongoing issue seen now in middle and high schools.
Renea Teaster of the Anti-Drug Coalition said, “Vaping is a concern especially in middle schools, and these kids are about to go into middle school, so it’s important that we stay on top of giving them this information before they go to middle school.”
The Night Vision presentation was given by U.S. Army National Guard 1st Lt. Mya Russi, who covered topics including alcohol abuse, marijuana, tobacco, opioids, vaping, fentanyl and more.
During the part where she demonstrated what a healthy lung looks like when breathing versus a black-in-color cancerous lung, Russi said “If your lungs look like that (black), there’s no going back unfortunately.”
She also emphasized that every individual is responsible for themselves and for not just going along with their friends, saying, “You make your own choice.”
