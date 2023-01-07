For those looking for a new career, just getting started, or maybe want to return to a career they love, the Citrus County School District is holding a career fair where people can apply on-site for a position.
“We know there are many people looking for something more than just a job,” said Sandra “Sam” Himmel, Superintendent of Citrus County Schools. “This can be your career path for the future.”
The fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the College of Central Florida Conference Center, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
This career fair will provide opportunities for new and experienced teachers in all areas, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, food and nutritional services, custodians and more.
Those who apply on-site will get to speak directly to department and school administrators to answer any questions and discuss the available positions. There will also be members of the Human Resources team who can help people through the online application process.
The school district is the largest employer in Citrus County with more than 2,500 employees and substitutes serving more than 15,000 students. There are 23 schools from pre-school to twelfth grade, as well as a technical college and online school.
For more information about the career fair or the Citrus County School District, go to citrusschools.org and get questions answered through their Let’s Talk! Platform. Click the “Contact Us” button on the right-hand side and then select the human resources tab to talk direction to someone in the Human Resources department.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
