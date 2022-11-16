Citrus County School Board members unanimously voted to approve the closure of Citrus eSchool K-5 by the end of this semester, Dec. 22, due to declining enrollment numbers, they decided Tuesday, Nov. 15, at its regular meeting.
According to Darrick Buettner, coordinator of special academic programs, and Deborah Dumas, principal of Citrus eSchool, they decided to bring this request before the school board because they have seen a significant number of students leave eSchool since the beginning of the school year.
“They just kept saying ‘we want to go back,’” said Dumas, explaining that many parents decided to send their students back to brick and mortar elementary school instead.
Dumas said now that people have adjusted more to a post-pandemic world, K-5 Citrus eSchool enrollment has sharply declined, plus they were finding that not many elementary eSchool students were actually that successful at virtual learning.
Additionally, from last school year, K-5 eSchool has been reduced to two teachers teaching three different grade levels each and just one ESE teacher.
However, board member Doug Dodd confirmed that those eSchool teachers won’t be losing their jobs. They are still district employees and will just move to teach in a physical classroom instead.
The 6-12 eSchool program is still going to be offered as many students continue to utilize it and are much more successful in virtual learning.
Dodd asked if we should expect to see the same thing happen with 6-12 eSchool down the line.
“We still have many students participating in our secondary program," Chief academic officer Scott Hebert said, "Secondary students are still required to take an online class, so we will continue to offer those online options. As of today, we do not see that happening.”
Hebert also said they are wanting to be fiscally responsible, and the cost of keeping the eSchool open versus the success rate and enrollment decline showed it made more sense financially to close it.
Board member Sandy Counts added that she wanted the district to keep the program and all the paperwork for it on-hand, so that if the need to eSchool arose again in the future, they would have the program ready to go.
Hebert also said on Monday, Nov. 14, Dumas and her team contacted all of the families still enrolled in eSchool via personal phone call to notify them about the decision and discussed possible options they could choose.
The families responded very positively and understood why, according to Hebert. They also said they appreciated the personal phone call.
Many families will likely choose to go to Florida Virtual School (FLVS) instead, which would be a very seamless transition for the students since Citrus eSchool actually uses the FLVS curriculum.
Following this discussion, all five board members voted unanimously in favor of closing down K-5 eSchool.
Also during the meeting, the board members said farewell to member Linda Powers as she will not be returning to her chair for another term following the General Election results.
“It’s been wonderful working with all of you and I appreciate all of you,” said Powers to her colleagues.
Board member Ginger Bryant opened the meeting by presenting Powers with a commemorative plaque of appreciation for her time served on the Citrus County School Board, as well as a bouquet of flowers.
“You have held our feet to the fire on all the mental health concerns in Citrus County. … You’ve been an excellent board member and you will be missed,” said Bryant.
During closing statements, board member Thomas Kennedy said, “Miss Powers you have been tremendous, you have been a mentor, you have been a friend. … There isn’t a time you didn’t have health and medical on your mind. Our community is better because of you.”
Lastly, Kennedy was presented with a varsity letter from each of the three high schools’ athletic directors and coaches for all his efforts and support for the swim programs and making sure the swim season went well.
Dodd was presented with a plaque of appreciation for his tenure as president of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) and for all he has accomplished there by FHSAA executive director Craig Damon.
Damon also recognized and awarded Crystal River Middle School with the Rozelle Sportsmanship Award for the second time. CRMS is the only middle school in the last three years to have won this award.
Counts also mentioned during closing statements that as of last week the number of pediatric COVID cases in the county is zero, per a presentation given by Dr. B.J. Ezell at the Department of Health. She thanked all custodians and teachers for keeping the district’s schools clean for students.
