The Citrus County School District is currently experiencing a district-wide internet outage that has been ongoing all day, Feb. 16.
"We are trying to resolve the issue as quickly as we can. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience," the district wrote in its announcement of the outage.
The outage has affected access to the school district website, Skyward and other platforms used daily for classes.
The Chronicle will update once more information is released. Updates will also be posted on the Citrus County School District Facebook page.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
