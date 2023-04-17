Jerry Swiatek 1

Jerome “Jerry” Swiatek, Citrus High School computer science teacher, recently accepted the award for Project Lead the Way’s 2022-23 National Computer Science Teacher of the Year at a ceremony on April 11.

Citrus High School’s very own computer science teacher Jerome “Jerry” Swiatek Jr. has been chosen out of more than 2,800 teachers nationwide for the Project Lead the Way 2022-23 National Computer Science Teacher of the Year award.

“This award ultimately means that my kids have been successful,” said Swiatek at a ceremony at CHS on Tuesday, April 11. “I’m excited about the award, but it really just proves that what we’re doing is working. Our kids are developing into phenomenal young adults and they’re learning valuable skills that they’re going to be able to take onto college and their careers later on. So, that’s really what this accolade means to me, that what we’re doing in this program works, and that’s what is most exciting to me.”

Jerome “Jerry” Swiatek, left, computer science teacher at Citrus High School, was presented the award by Dave Dimmett, right, Project Lead the Way president and CEO. Swiatek was chosen as PLTW’s 2022-23 National Computer Science Teacher of the Year.

