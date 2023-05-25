Filled with jitters and excitement as that long-awaited stage loomed before them, Citrus High School’s class of 2023 is ready to take the world by storm with diplomas now in-hand.

“As a class, we have worked so hard and overcome so much in the unique pandemic world we live in,” said senior class president Drew Jenkins in the opening speech. “Reflecting on this made me think of a quote by a famous doctor, ‘And even when I was close to defeat, I rose to my feet, my life is like a soundtrack, I wrote the beat.’ For those of you wondering what doctor it was, that would be Dr. Dre.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.