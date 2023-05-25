Filled with jitters and excitement as that long-awaited stage loomed before them, Citrus High School’s class of 2023 is ready to take the world by storm with diplomas now in-hand.
“As a class, we have worked so hard and overcome so much in the unique pandemic world we live in,” said senior class president Drew Jenkins in the opening speech. “Reflecting on this made me think of a quote by a famous doctor, ‘And even when I was close to defeat, I rose to my feet, my life is like a soundtrack, I wrote the beat.’ For those of you wondering what doctor it was, that would be Dr. Dre.
“We started school with the beats of our feet filling the halls, then our soundtrack went down a few octaves as we learned from home. The chorus rose again when we returned excited to be together and decided we were going to make the next two years the best in the history of the school. We didn’t get defeated and wrote a killer soundtrack. We went triple platinum.”
The 285 senior Hurricanes reflected on their four years of high school together, sharing experiences unique to their class during the graduation ceremony Thursday evening, May 25, on the football field of Citrus High.
The reflection speech was given this year by Jessica Scott, who encouraged the graduates to recall their “firsts.”
“Our first football game, our first dress up week, and even our first global pandemic. When entering high school, we never knew how many firsts we’d have, and how many of those would become something we love,” Scott said.
Scott also reminded the graduates that mistakes are a part of life, and if they have experienced mistakes, they “did everything right.”
“Our class is full of dreamers and despite the many challenges and changes, we have never lost sight of the horizon awaiting us,” Scott concluded.
The vision speech was given by Nelson Peters, who told the graduates that it is okay to be afraid.
“As kids we were afraid of lions and tigers and bears, but now as adults we’re scared of loneliness and taxes and still bears,” Peters said. “The last four years have given us the grit to push past any obstacles, the confidence to take risks, the wisdom to thrive on our own and, most importantly, the relationships to support ourselves and each other through it all.”
Before Principal Mark Kahler presented their diplomas, Peters left the crowd with a note of encouragement as they go out and face the world.
“Make this world not only a better place but a world driven by our actions, our grit, and our legacy, because we only get one legacy and I know we won’t let a little bit of uncertainty ruin ours. After all, our future is bright.”
