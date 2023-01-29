Citrus High School’s new Construction Academy received approval by the Citrus County School Board to apply for a general appropriations grant to cover the costs of operation for a second year after the first blew past expectations and built a strong foundation for years to come.
The grant, which is for $308,000, will cover various administrative costs, travel for the instructor and staff to attend trainings, operating costs such as the curriculum, equipment, supplies and building infrastructure, according to Debra Stanley, director of career, technical and adult education.
“We are very excited for what’s to come as we look forward to the second year of the Construction Academy,” said Stanley at the Jan. 24 special meeting.
The application will be submitted by the district on Feb. 1 now that the School Board has approved it. Pending approval, there will be further modifications made to the CHS campus as well to accommodate the program needs, including an outdoor pole barn for the classes to work under.
“This is a further testament of the commitment this district has to career and technical education,” said board member and Florida School Boards Association president Thomas Kennedy. “This academy that was years in the making took place last year no matter what, and as a result I believe we have over 150 students. We will have a new group so large that they have enough commitments for the number of seats.”
Board member Sandy Counts highlighted the involvement of Harold Walker, president of the Citrus Construction Academy, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching construction skills to youth. Walker was an instrumental part of getting the Construction Academy started at CHS.
“When we thought we saw a need, we tried it at WTC for adult education, and we were too late,” said Counts. “So, we recognized we need to do this earlier for the kids … and I’m so pleased it’s working. … There’s interest all around the state because of what we’re doing here.”
Reminder that the Citrus County School District is holding a career fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 8 at CF Citrus Campus, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto. All positions from teacher, substitute teacher, food service worker, bus driver and custodian will be available to apply on-site with district officials and administration ready to answer any questions.
