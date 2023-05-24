Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.