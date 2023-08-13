With the 2023-24 school back in full swing following the first two days last week, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10 and 11, we get a glimpse into how the school year will look in the coming months.
As far as operations for the first two days of school, district spokeswoman Lindsay Blair said while it can take a couple of days to get all the tweaks worked out, things will settle down soon.
“On the first day, buses ran as expected with only one bus running late enough to where we needed to call parents,” said Blair. “In the afternoon, we are seeing some elementary buses leave late from the schools, but that’s to be expected trying to get the little ones on the right bus. We did have a couple of air conditioning units at some schools go down, which is common for the first week back, but we are immediately addressing those issues since it is so hot outside.”
Citrus County schools are packed to the brim this year as enrollment numbers continue to grow with each new school year.
Total first-day enrollment as of Aug. 7:
Elementary: 7,262
Middle school: 3,555
High school: 4,653
Citrus eSchool: 65
Academy of Environmental Science: 117
CREST: 106
PACE: 30
Renaissance Center: 131
Withlacoochee Technical College: 345
District total without alternative schools: 15,470
District total with alternative schools: 16,264
These numbers mean the Citrus County School District is utilizing approximately 91 percent of its available capacity now, with Lecanto High School being the only school over capacity by about 60 students, according to the Aug. 7 enrollment report prepared by the Department of Planning and Growth Management.
That being said, Superintendent Sandra “Sam” Himmel said the first two days “have been really smooth.”
“The kids are both anxious and excited to be back in school. I think parents have been happy as they drop their children off. It seems everyone is just ready to get back into the school routine,” Himmel said. “Planning and preparation have paid off. We saw classrooms where learning was taking place day one. That’s exactly what we want to see and it’s a strong indication of what is to come in terms of success for our district. The first couple of days have been a tremendous success and that’s due in large part to our incredible teachers and staff. We are looking forward to a terrific school year.”
