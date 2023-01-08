It started while being a full-time mom as her kids were growing up in the Citrus County School District, Angelica Lefevers became interested more and more in what her kids were doing and recognized just how much must go into daily school activities.
“I was reading all the newsletters that come from school,” Lefevers said. “And I would say, ‘you know what, there’s so much to do. I want to see what else I can do.” So, then I became a volunteer in my kids’ school.”
Lefevers volunteered for 11 years in the district, including on the Parent’s Advisory Council for the Title I Program for four years.
On the Parent’s Advisory Council, she was able to see the needs of the district and the planning that it takes to do everything. She saw the need for substitutes was growing, so that’s when she decided to start subbing in schools, which she did for three years.
“As my kids were growing up, I was able to do more,” said Lefevers. “As they were more independent, I was able to do more in the school system.”
Then there was an opening at Lecanto Primary School for a paraprofessional and she decided to “jump in.” Lefevers has now been a paraprofessional in the ESE department at LPS for five years.
Her passion for helping others succeed has translated greatly in her role at LPS, whether it be helping students who need extra guidance and patience while learning or helping teachers develop lesson plans and daily activities. So much so, she’s been recognized by her peers for it.
At the annual Galaxy of Stars event on Dec. 5, 2022, hosted by the district to recognize its employees who have made an impact, Lefevers was awarded the 2023 School-Related Employee of the Year award.
“I feel that who I am now as an employee of the Citrus County School System is the result of all the experience that I was able to gather throughout the years, and I actually wanted to do more. I wanted to become a teacher,” Lefevers said.
So, in 2019, Lefevers joined the district’s “Para to Pro” Program through Saint Leo University, which gives paraprofessionals the opportunity to gain the necessary training and education to become a teacher.
While she was doing that, she was also presented with the opportunity to finish her Bachelors of Industrial Design degree that she had left in Mexico years ago. Since the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 led to school being done online, the university she attended in Mexico called and asked if she wanted to finish her degree since it was mostly completed.
“So, at one point, I was actually taking on two bachelor’s degrees while working full time, plus I was helping my family care for my mother-in-law who was in hospice back then,” said Lefevers. “It was very challenging, but I pulled through because I wanted to go ahead and become a teacher and help the kids.”
One of the problems that she encountered during this, though, was due to her language skills. With English as her second language, sometimes she needs more time to read the tests and assignments and the time limit will run out.
So, she’s practicing now on becoming more fluent and being able to answer text questions quicker so that she can pass the teaching certifications.
“I feel like I relate to the children here in the school who need accommodations. I understand why,” said Lefevers. “Especially if they come from different backgrounds, they may not speak the language. Sometimes I have to sit down in meetings to translate to parents. They need all the resources they can get. As a student myself, I don’t have a teacher who is saying you can have these accommodations, but the students here do.”
Rather than having her teachers give her those accommodations, she’s giving them to herself by allowing herself to learn at her pace and still working toward being able to pass the teaching certifications one day soon.
When she was nominated by her school for the School-Related Employee of the Year award, she thought for sure one of the other nominees would win instead.
“Anybody that is part of support, they do an amazing job. They are all my role models,” Lefevers said. “I have a lot of ideas; I still have a lot that I would like to accomplish.”
Even though Lefevers understands that her personal situation while raising her kids with her husband being able to support them himself and allowing her to stay home is not the same for everyone, she still wants to encourage parents to become more involved in what their kids are doing at school.
“It could be a little bit that they could do to help, whatever they could do, it’ll change whatever your opinion is about the school and what it takes on a daily basis to do what we do and how it is being done,” Lefevers said. “I was one of those parents who said, ‘wow I had no idea.’ I thought I knew how things were done up until I was involved in the schools.”
Lefevers also emphasized how grateful she is to everyone who works in the district and the impact they make daily on the students and their families. Even something seemingly as little as remembering a student’s name years later can leave an impression on a student.
One time, as students were getting off the bus in the morning at Lecanto Middle School, one called out to Lefevers, smile flashing brightly, and said, “Do you remember me?”
She answered, “Of course I remember you!” And the student walked away beaming. And she did remember them, but she couldn’t remember their name. Luckily, they didn’t ask her for it.
“Since then, I buy every yearbook at the school,” Lefevers said. “I make sure that I remember their names and faces, because I don’t want them to tell me, ‘Do you remember my name,’ and not know. When you mention their names, they feel special, and that says a lot.”
As a paraprofessional, Lefevers sees hundreds of kids each year. Paraprofessionals aren’t assigned to one classroom like a teacher, they are in multiple rooms in multiple grades to help those students who need a little extra attention. Lefevers in particular is assigned mostly to fifth and second grade classes at LPS.
“It’s those types of details that I care about,” Lefevers said. “Even if they are the simplest ones, those are the ones I care about, making sure I don’t fail a student in that way.”
