School related employee of the year

Lecanto Primary School 2023 School-Related Employee of the Year Angelica Lefevers works with students Monday, Dec. 19. She was recently named the 2023 School-Related Employee of the Year for the Citrus County School District.

 Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

It started while being a full-time mom as her kids were growing up in the Citrus County School District, Angelica Lefevers became interested more and more in what her kids were doing and recognized just how much must go into daily school activities.

“I was reading all the newsletters that come from school,” Lefevers said. “And I would say, ‘you know what, there’s so much to do. I want to see what else I can do.” So, then I became a volunteer in my kids’ school.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

School related employee of the year

Angelica Lefevers works with a group of Lecanto Primary School students Monday, Dec. 19.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.