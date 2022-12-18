Academy of Environmental Science

The Academy of Environmental Science located on West Fort Island Trail in Crystal River is currently undergoing repairs and renovations and its status for next school year is up in the air due to funding shortages.

The Academy of Environmental Science (AES) in Crystal River, a beloved nonprofit charter school offering unique hands-on learning experiences for students interested in environmental sciences, is in need of financial assistance.

As a nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school, all repairs and improvements to the building are the sole responsibility of AES, the board wrote. The funding they receive is based on student enrollment, which is limited to 120 students due to the building size, and generally covers operational expenses and general maintenance and repairs. Each year, the Board also hold a fundraiser to help supplement those funds.

