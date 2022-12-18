The Academy of Environmental Science (AES) in Crystal River, a beloved nonprofit charter school offering unique hands-on learning experiences for students interested in environmental sciences, is in need of financial assistance.
As a nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school, all repairs and improvements to the building are the sole responsibility of AES, the board wrote. The funding they receive is based on student enrollment, which is limited to 120 students due to the building size, and generally covers operational expenses and general maintenance and repairs. Each year, the Board also hold a fundraiser to help supplement those funds.
Phase one of structural repairs began last summer. During the construction, though, they discovered damage to the elevator shaft, according to the letter.
Repairs to the elevator are currently finishing up and it is expected to be operational for next school year. However, these repairs brought more than $275,000 in unexpected costs for AES, draining their reserve budget, the letter stated.
Over the next few years, they anticipate the remaining repairs will cost $750,000, with approximately $350,000 required for phase two, which has to be completed by the summer of 2023.
This is bringing AES dangerously close to being unable to reopen next school year, the Board warned in the letter. In order for the phase two repairs to be completed before students return in 2023, funding must be secured by February 2023.
“Our building is on the water so it can be challenging to upkeep and now needs a lot of major repairs,” said Michelle Leeper, chairwoman of AES’s Board of Directors. “We need funding to get this accomplished in our upcoming timeframe, so we need help right away. We want to continue to educate and inspire the students of Citrus County and their future opportunities for employment and protecting the environment.”
If the school can’t secure funding by February for necessary structural repairs and renovations to the building, though, it will not be able to open for the 2023-24 school year, according to a release issued by the AES board.
Since 1999, this odd-shaped building halfway down Fort Island Trail has housed the only public charter school in Citrus County, educating high school students in both their core subjects and in specialized studies focused on the environmental sciences, the release stated.
AES has gone on to win countless awards for exemplary academic results in all areas and last year earned the prestigious state rating of an “A” school, the AES Board wrote.
Recently, the school has faced many challenges with the building’s structure, the release stated. Last year, they began a multi-year project to fortify the building so that AES could continue to operate.
Students at AES get unique learning opportunities in and around our local waterways due to the location of the building on the Salt River. Students learn to navigate the estuaries and rivers while kayaking and canoeing, and even have the opportunity to become certified SCUBA divers.
Alumni of AES include marine biologists, U.S. Coast Guard rescue divers, environmental engineers, boat captains, and underwater welders.
It’s alumni like Garrett Hickman, senior at Crystal River High School, who moved to Crystal River specifically so that he could attend AES and who now works for Save Crystal River and Sea & Shoreline doing aquatic restoration work. It was through AES that he was also able to get SCUBA certified.
“The academy was fantastic,” Hickman said in a previous interview. “It’s really hands-on and I got all sorts of experience there that I’ve utilized throughout working with Sea & Shoreline.”
It’s also alumni like Ava Moody, a senior at Lecanto High, who was able to get SCUBA certified through AES and is now looking to start a SCUBA club at LHS.
She and Mallori Grey, also seniors at Lecanto, completed a 50-mile trek from the Rainbow River headspring to Homosassa Bay on a Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation “Home Waters: Spring to Shore” expedition to raise awareness for a protected and restored statewide wildlife corridor.
For more students like these to get to experience what the school has to offer, AES needs support from the community to finish these repairs and be able to open next school year.
