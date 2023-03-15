The main topic of discussion at the regular Citrus County School Board meeting Tuesday, March 14, was the update given by the Board of Directors for the Academy of Environmental Science on their progress in raising money for necessary building repairs needed to remain open.
Since the fundraising effort began this January, AES has raised $341,000 towards their projects with the final $50,000 donation coming in this week, said Vice Chairman Christopher Monrad at the meeting. This is not including the $95,000 in community donations received to help cover the cost of repairs made in summer of 2022.
The school has received tremendous community support these past few months with donations pouring in to help keep the school open, and they will keep fundraising as they complete each phase of repairs for the next few years.
There are a total of five phases of repairs planned in which they have split up the building into sections so that it can all be completed one section at a time. Phase two includes the elevator replacement, which they are currently seeking bids on to be done over the summer, according to Monrad.
Additionally, there are 66 new students and 55 returning students for next school year, said Monrad, so there is plenty of interest from students in attending AES.
The school will also be creating a new parent/student organization to encourage even more involvement from parents and students in the operations of AES starting next school year, he said.
