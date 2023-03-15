Citrus County School District Logo

The main topic of discussion at the regular Citrus County School Board meeting Tuesday, March 14, was the update given by the Board of Directors for the Academy of Environmental Science on their progress in raising money for necessary building repairs needed to remain open.

Since the fundraising effort began this January, AES has raised $341,000 towards their projects with the final $50,000 donation coming in this week, said Vice Chairman Christopher Monrad at the meeting. This is not including the $95,000 in community donations received to help cover the cost of repairs made in summer of 2022.

