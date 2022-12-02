With the seemingly never-ending spiral of 2022 finally coming to a close, it’s time once again for the galaxy that is the Citrus County School District to highlight some extra special gleaming stars who stood out amongst their coworkers this year.

The annual Galaxy of Stars event is a night to honor the Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year, as well as highlight all the nominees.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Shaunda Burdette

Burdette

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.