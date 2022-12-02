With the seemingly never-ending spiral of 2022 finally coming to a close, it’s time once again for the galaxy that is the Citrus County School District to highlight some extra special gleaming stars who stood out amongst their coworkers this year.
The annual Galaxy of Stars event is a night to honor the Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year, as well as highlight all the nominees.
“This is an exciting evening, it’s like the Oscars for education where we showcase the beautiful work of the educators of Citrus County,” said Shaunda Burdette, executive director of the Citrus County Education Foundation. “It’s the funnest night of the year.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
There are 20 teacher and 30 school-related employee nominees, one from each school in the county. Only one from each category will take home the final award, though.
Each nominee was selected by their peers at each school site, and then they go through a scoring process done by the school district, the education foundation, and the community and the nominees with the most points win.
This year also marks the first in-person Galaxy of Stars event in the past two years since the COVID-19 Pandemic caused most events to be held virtually since 2020.
“We are super excited to be back in person to celebrate our great teachers and support staff,” said district spokeswoman Lindsay Blair.
The event is fully funded by the Citrus County Education Foundation and has always been put on by them.
“This is a night where we really showcase the best of the best in education and share with the community the incredible work that happens each and every day in the district,” said Burdette.
However, the event is not open to the public and is by reservation only for those in the district who wish to attend.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner and ceremony will begin at 6 Monday, Dec. 5, at the CF Citrus Campus, Conference Center, 3800 S. Lecanto Hwy.
Burdette also emphasized that the event was made possible through the work of Laura Lindeman, director of professional learning, Amy Crowell, director of research and accountability, and Superintendent Sandra “Sam” Himmel.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.