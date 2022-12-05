And the Oscar (Galaxy Award) goes to... Lita Stanton for Teacher of the Year and Angelica Lefevers for School-Related Employee of the Year for the Citrus County School District.

In a room clad in golden sequins and glitter, the annual Galaxy of Stars event Monday, Dec. 5, was opened by Superintendent Sandra “Sam” Himmel as she said, “All through COVID, nationwide, our professionals, first responders, and all of our healthcare workers were tabbed as heroes and they well deserved that, but I want you to know that I truly believe that you all are the heroes to me because of what you do every single day. You impact every single one of our kids that come to school.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.