CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

In the aftermath of an early morning shooting Friday, Nov. 25, in Crystal River, a 27-year-old Crystal River woman first attempted to clean up the apartment then called her mother before reportedly calling 911 nearly two hours later, but then hanging up. When deputies called back to make sure everything was OK, McKenzie Wedemeier told them, “Yes I think so,” and hung up again.

The shooting victim was unable to call 911 during this time due to his injuries.

MCKENZIE FAYE WEDEMEIER

Wedemeier

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.