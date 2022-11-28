In the aftermath of an early morning shooting Friday, Nov. 25, in Crystal River, a 27-year-old Crystal River woman first attempted to clean up the apartment then called her mother before reportedly calling 911 nearly two hours later, but then hanging up. When deputies called back to make sure everything was OK, McKenzie Wedemeier told them, “Yes I think so,” and hung up again.
The shooting victim was unable to call 911 during this time due to his injuries.
Deputies still responded to the 911 call location and upon arrival, the door to the apartment suddenly opened and Wedemeier tried to leave.
The deputies stopped her and asked what happened, but through the open doorway they could see a black male sitting on the couch covered in blood, along with blood splatters throughout the entryway and living room.
Wedemeier was handcuffed and put in a patrol car before the deputies began administering first aid to the victim. The 29-year-old victim was transported to Ocala Regional Hospital where he is in stable condition, according to a Citrus County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The CCSO is not releasing the man's name, citing Marsy's Law.
The deputies located multiple gunshot wounds on the victim, including both arms and his back. The victim told deputies that he and Wedemeier had grown up together and he didn’t know why she “just snapped and just started shootin',” according to the arrest affidavit.
Detectives who arrived on scene reported that on top of the table in the living room, in plain view, was a black Taurus 9mm handgun, as well as multiple shell casings and mushroomed bullets.
A neighbor told the detective that normally Wedemeier was friendly, but that she had asked the neighbor to leave her alone the day before.
Wedemeier’s mother, who had arrived on scene, told the detective that her daughter told her over the phone there had been an incident involving a gun with the victim at around 3:30 a.m.
The detective also attempted to interview Wedemeier, but she refused to answer and asked for a lawyer. Statements she did make to detectives were redacted from the arrest affidavit. She was then transported to the Citrus County Jail. Wedemeier was charged with attempted murder (not premeditated) and shooting or throwing a deadly missile into a dwelling. Her bond was set at $60,000.
A witness for the case told detectives that Wedemeier had been acting weird for a week before the incident, and that they were in phone contact with her before and after the incident, but what was said between them was also redacted from the arrest affidavit.
The detective then interviewed the victim at the hospital who reported that he and Wedemeier had been in a casual relationship, and he accused her of cheating. Wedemeier became upset and grabbed her gun. The victim was initially able to talk her down, however, as the argument continued, she picked the gun back up and began shooting the victim, according to the arrest affidavit.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
