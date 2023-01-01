Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to report of a domestic disturbance Wednesday, Dec. 28, and arrested a woman for attacking two victims, one of whom was 65 years of age or older.
Upon arrival, victim one told deputies that she heard a verbal altercation between victim two and the defendant, 46-year-old Wendy Jo Ann Dean, in the living room of the home, according to the arrest affidavit.
When she walked into the living room, she saw Dean pushing victim two.
Victim one stood off to the side and was providing options for Dean to leave to avoid further conflict. However, Dean then approached her and punched her in the face, then grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground, causing victim one to fall on top of Dean. As they fell, victim one hit Dean in the nose, according to the arrest affidavit.
Victim one also provided deputies with video evidence of the incident on her cellphone.
Victim two told deputies he was trying to sleep on the couch when Dean became aggravated with him, for reasons that CCSO did not release.
Dean then went into the living room and started pushing him on his chest and pulling at him to try to get him off the couch, according to the arrest affidavit. While this was happening, victim one intervened and that was when Dean began attacking her.
Deputies then interviewed Dean, post-Miranda, where she told deputies that she grabbed victim one by her shirt due to her being disrespectful, according to the arrest affidavit. She then said she was struck by victim one and denied any further accusations.
Based on both the video evidence and multiple statements, including Dean saying she grabbed victim one by the shirt, deputies arrested Dean for battery on the victims.
Dean was charged with domestic battery and battery on persons 65 years of age or older and was transported to Citrus County Detention Facility. No bond was issued due to the charges being domestic-related.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
