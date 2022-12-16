Deputies arrested a woman Monday night, Dec. 12, after she attacked a man for trying to call 911 to get her medical attention since she told him she took more of her medication than she was supposed to.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office received two calls that night from two different neighbors reporting a physical domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival, one of the neighbors told the deputies that the victim was currently inside of the camper and the defendant, 72-year-old Sharon Stone, was sitting on a bench outside.
Stone told deputies that the victim hit her in the face and pointed to her chin, but deputies did not see any injuries. She said that the victim hit her because she as trying to take his phone from him “because he was trying to call you guys,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Stone then told deputies that she wanted to pursue charges against the victim and did not want them to speak with him to get his side of the story.
Deputies then made contact with the victim inside the camper who told deputies that Stone had told him she took more of her medication than she was supposed to, so he began to call 911 to get her medical attention. That was when Stone began to grab at the victim and tried to pull the phone away from him.
The victim tried telling Stone he would take her to the hospital to make sure she’s OK, but she started to push and pull at him to prevent him from getting inside their vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
Deputies noted the victim’s shirt was stretched out which appeared consistent with it being pulled on.
Stone kept attacking the victim with every attempt he made to call 911, preventing him from doing so. The victim then went to the neighbor’s resident for help, and they called 911 on his behalf.
The victim also told deputies that when he attempted to get his phone, Stone shoved him to the ground, causing him to receive road rash on his left elbow. Once he made it to the neighbor’s house, he went inside while they called 911.
When deputies told Stone that the victim would be staying elsewhere for the night, she was not happy and continually stood in the victim’s way as he tried to leave, per the arrest affidavit.
The victim said he only wanted to get in his truck and leave, so Stone went and stood in front of the driver’s side door to prevent him from leaving.
Deputies asked Stone multiple times to move and allow him to leave, but she refused.
A deputy then reached around Stone to open the door and she grabbed his arm and began hitting it with a closed fist to try to stop him. He told Stone that she was going to jail and to place both hands behind her back, at which time she began hitting the deputy more with her fist and yelled, “No, I’m not going; let go of me. You’re not taking me to jail,” per the arrest affidavit.
Stone sat on the ground and kept pulling her arms away to resist arrest, continuing to hit the deputy’s arms with her hands and trying to push him away.
She was then rolled onto her stomach and her hands were secured in handcuffs.
She was transported to Citrus County Detention Center where she continued struggling, refusing to exit the patrol car and then pushing against the direction they were walking with her feet, per the arrest affidavit. She also tried walking away from deputies while they were taking her handcuffs off.
Stone was charged with battery on law enforcement officer, battery on persons 65 years or older, resist officer with violence, and prevent from reporting offense or VOP to law enforcement officer. She is currently being held on a no bond status.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.