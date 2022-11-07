August 2017 Fatal Sumter County Crash

Inverness 55-year-old Laura Lee Price was killed the afternoon of Aug. 22, 2017, near Wildwood in Sumter County after her Honda CRV, pictured on the left, was struck by a BMW leading authorities on a vehicle chase. Jurors convicted the BMW’s driver, Anthony Nepoleon Brown, of Price’s third-degree murder on Aug. 31, 2022. Brown was sentenced Nov. 4 to life in prison.

 Florida Highway Patrol

A judge sentenced a Wildwood man to spend his life in custody for leading police in a chase before causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a Citrus County woman.

Sumter County Circuit Court Judge Mary Hatcher announced Anthony Nepoleon Brown’s two concurrent prison terms of life Friday, Nov. 4, for causing a death by fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and for leaving a fatal traffic crash, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

