Inverness 55-year-old Laura Lee Price was killed the afternoon of Aug. 22, 2017, near Wildwood in Sumter County after her Honda CRV, pictured on the left, was struck by a BMW leading authorities on a vehicle chase. Jurors convicted the BMW’s driver, Anthony Nepoleon Brown, of Price’s third-degree murder on Aug. 31, 2022. Brown was sentenced Nov. 4 to life in prison.
A judge sentenced a Wildwood man to spend his life in custody for leading police in a chase before causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a Citrus County woman.
Sumter County Circuit Court Judge Mary Hatcher announced Anthony Nepoleon Brown’s two concurrent prison terms of life Friday, Nov. 4, for causing a death by fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and for leaving a fatal traffic crash, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
Hatcher also sentenced Brown to 30 concurrent years in prison for the third-degree murder of Inverness 55-year-old Laura Lee Price, five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine, and to time served for resisting authorities without violence, and for driving without a license.
Brown was sentenced as a habitual felony offender. His sentencing came after a trial jury convicted him on Aug. 31. Assistant state attorneys Dan Geraghty and Stephen Fern prosecuted Brown’s case.
Prior to the deadly Aug. 22, 2017, collision, Brown, then of Ocala, and an unknown passenger were trying to escape pursuing Wildwood police and Sumter County deputies at around 1:32 p.m. in a white 2007 BMW 550i, according to prior Chronicle reports.
While southbound on Sumter County Road 219, Brown ran a stop sign at the intersection with State Road 44, colliding with a Honda CRV Price was driving westbound on S.R. 44.
Price’s vehicle overturned in the roadway, and first responders later pronounced Price dead at the scene.
Brown’s BMW then spun and sideswiped a 2016 Chevy pickup truck before striking a 2014 Mack semi-trailer truck.
Brown and his passenger fled from the BMW after their vehicle came to rest underneath the semi-trailer, but authorities were able to apprehend Brown.
Michael L. Simon, the then 52-year-old from Grand Island who was driving the Chevy, suffered minor injuries but first responders didn’t transport him to hospital. Eugene Randolph Jr., the then 53-year-old from Jacksonville driving the Mack, was uninjured.
Authorities also found a loaded AK-47-style rifle inside the BMW, leading prosecutors with the State Attorney’s Office to also charge Brown with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
