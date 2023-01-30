Vaping nicotine is growing in popularity, which also made it a target for retail theft last week.
That’s according to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies who arrested Jayson Jennings, 18, of Crystal River Jan. 17. and charged him with felony retail theft of $750 or more.
According to Jennings’ arrest report, a CCSO deputy was called at about noon to Nisaar Traders LLC on U.S. 19 in Crystal River.
According to records, the deputy met with the store manager of the smoke shop. The manager was also who originally made the complaint.
The manager told the deputy that a young man came into the store about 10 minutes before and stole about 200 vape pens valued at about $1,000, according to records.
The manager described the man, later identified as Jennings, as wearing black and white shoes, jeans and a gray hoodie, according to records.
The manager told the deputy that Jennings came into the store and went to the table that had colored buckets holding about 100 vape pens each and took one and stacked a second on top of that one, according to records. The manager told the deputy the man then left the store without paying.
The deputy reported that on Jan. 21, the deputy went to Jennings’s home at West Arter Street, Crystal River, and met with Jennings.
According to records, the deputy reported that Jennings said, “I know why you are here and what I did is only my fault and nobody else’s.”
The deputy arrested Jennings, who is unemployed, and took him to the county jail. His bond was set $2,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.
