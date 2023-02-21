U.S. Supreme Court

Attorneys for convicted murderer Donald David Dillbeck are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his scheduled execution.

 U.S. Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE — With Florida poised to carry out its first execution since 2019, attorneys for convicted murderer Donald David Dillbeck went to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to try to prevent Dillbeck from being put to death.

Dillbeck’s attorneys asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up an appeal, contending in part that he should be shielded from execution because of a neurological condition related to being exposed to alcohol before birth. The attorneys also asked for a stay of the execution, which is scheduled Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.