Two of five people Hernando County authorities allege killed someone trying to leave their gang were arrested in Citrus County.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca and 46-year-old Hector Robles Oct. 21 and Oct. 27, respectfully, under a Hernando County warrant charging the Ocala pair with third-degree murder, according to arrest logs.
Fonseca and Robles also face charges of aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.
Authorities also arrested 31-year-old Shayne White-Gracteroly and 29-year-old Jimmy Nguyen, both of Hernando County, along with Putnam County 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez under warrants of identical charges in connection with the July 13, 2021, murder near Brooksville.
According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), first responders were dispatched at around 11:30 a.m. to a Hispanic man found unresponsive on a road near Silent Breeze Street and Wolf Road, and pronounced him dead when they arrived.
Sheriff’s office deputies identified the man, and also determined he was the registered owner of the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta parked near his body. Citing Florida’s Marsy’s Law, the sheriff’s office would not disclose the man’s identify.
A July 14, 2021, autopsy confirmed preliminary investigations the man died by a violent homicide.
Further investigations revealed the man was a member of the Latin Kings who wanted to leave the nationwide criminal organization, according to the HCSO, and was killed during the “beating” and “stripping of his membership” required to leave the gang.
HCSO detectives later identified the five people accused of the fatal attack, obtained warrants for their arrests on Oct. 18, and apprehended them all by Oct. 27.
According to HCSO inmate records, Gonzalez, White-Gracteroly, and Nguyen remained in Hernando County jail on respective bonds of $75,000, $110,000 and $140,000, as of Nov. 1.
Fonseca and Robles were both released from custody after bonding out, according to the sheriff’s office.
HCSO officials are asking the public to contact Detective Tom Cameron at 352-754-6830 with additional information about the case.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward by contacting Hernando County Crime Stoppers by either calling 866-990-8477 or visiting hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.
Contact Chronicle reporter Buster Thompson at 352-564-2916, bthompson@chronicleonline.com or visit tinyurl.com/yxn2ahso to see more of his stories.
