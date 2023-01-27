Previously arrested Travis Herndon is facing new charges as of Jan. 20 after deputies determined him to also be the suspect in a separate burglary following the pair of auto thefts and burglary committed that same night.
During investigation into a commercial burglary in Lecanto Jan. 15 by Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy Jacob Chenoweth, one of Herndon’s original arresting officers, the items that were reported stolen by the victim were matched to the items Herndon was found with during his initial arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.
A 31-year-old Lecanto man had a busy night behind the wheel, after deputies allege he stole …
The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect had used an unknown vehicle to ram the 12 foot by 18 foot steel roll-up garage door and break a window to gain entry into the building, causing $2,500 in damages. The items reported missing, totaling a value of $3,700, included an Excalibur crossbow, DeWalt hand tools, a green jacket, and other miscellaneous items.
These items were located in Herndon’s possession and within one of the stolen vehicles from his initial arrest which he confessed to stealing. This stolen vehicle also had damage to the bumper which is consistent with the damages to the garage door, according to the arrest affidavit.
Pictures of these items found were sent to the victim who positively identifies all the items as his property that were stolen.
Also inside the building, a shoe print was found which matched the shoes worn by Herndon at the time of arrest.
The victim told deputies that he previously used Herndon as a day laborer months ago and is how he knew about the location. He said that at no point in time did Herndon have permission to break in and steal anything and that he wanted to pursue charges.
Deputy Chenoweth then conducted a video-recorded post-Miranda interview with Herndon about the case on Jan. 18, but Herndon said he does not remember the incident and does not know the victim.
On Jan. 20, Chenoweth arrested Herndon for this case at the Citrus County Detention Facility. Herndon was charged with one county burglary to structure while becoming armed, grand theft, and criminal mischief. Bond was set at $29,000.
Herndon’s original charges on Jan. 15 were for two counts of auto theft and one count burglary of an occupied residence. Bond was set at $19,000 for that case.
