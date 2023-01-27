CCSO 2020 Logo
Previously arrested Travis Herndon is facing new charges as of Jan. 20 after deputies determined him to also be the suspect in a separate burglary following the pair of auto thefts and burglary committed that same night.

Travis Herndon

Herndon

During investigation into a commercial burglary in Lecanto Jan. 15 by Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy Jacob Chenoweth, one of Herndon’s original arresting officers, the items that were reported stolen by the victim were matched to the items Herndon was found with during his initial arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.

