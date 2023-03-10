A former Citrus County Schools substitute teacher, who had worked primarily in the district’s elementary schools, was removed from duties on Jan. 31 and arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior on Thursday, March 9.
On Jan. 31, Hernando Elementary School staff reported to the School Resource Deputy that a substitute teacher, Wolfgang Sprenger, 83, of Dunnellon, may have inappropriately touched some students.
“Upon learning of the allegations being levied against him on January 31st, we immediately removed Sprenger from all substitute teaching positions within our district and launched an investigation,” said Lindsay Blair, spokeswoman for Citrus County Schools.
Following his removal, Detective Jonathan Richey with the CCSO Special Victims Unit (SVU) was able to identify multiple juvenile victims, as well as several juveniles who had witnessed these acts.
All of the victims were interviewed at Jessie’s Place, the Citrus County Child Advocacy Center, where they stated that Sprenger had touched them inappropriately.
Detective Richey was also able to obtain evidence which supported the victims’ statements.
Soon after the investigation was completed, a warrant was issued and Sprenger was arrested March 9 for two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child less than 12, four counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child. He is being held without bond at the Citrus County Detention Facility.
The parents of students who were directly involved were immediately notified of Sprenger’s arrest.
Sprenger began substitute teaching in Citrus County on Oct. 12, 2022, and worked in 11 schools before being removed from duties.
The schools where Sprenger was a substitute teacher are: Hernando Elementary School, Citrus Springs Elementary, Forest Ridge Elementary, Lecanto Middle, Homosassa Elementary, Lecanto Primary, Citrus Springs Middle, Crystal River Primary, Central Ridge Elementary, CREST and Lecanto High School.
“We understand this news will be unsettling for our students, families, and staff,” said Superintendent Sandra “Sam” Himmel. “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we take any allegation of misconduct very seriously.”
The school district is encouraging anyone who has been affected by this situation to reach out to their child’s school administrator or the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
They also want to ensure everyone that Sprenger underwent a pre-employment drug test and Level II background screening just like all district employees and neither raised any cause for concern.
"This case exposes how a predator can and will work themselves into a position of trust to gain access to children," said Sheriff Prendergast. "Sprenger violated the trust of the children he was supposed to teach and the trust our community placed in him. A classroom is supposed to be a nurturing and safe environment, not a playground for a predator like Sprenger. I hope this arrest will be the starting point on a journey of healing for his victims."
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
