A "long-time Citrus County drug dealer" who attempted to elude authorities during a high-speed chase before authorities disabled his vehicle with stop sticks was apprehended in the early morning hours Thursday, Jan. 19, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit and late Friday, Jan. 20, Facebook post.
Matthew Mullins, 40, Homosassa was charged with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, one count of trafficking in fentanyl, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $113,000.
During the pursuit, Mullins was observed throwing a baggie containing a tan/white in color powder, which tested positive for fentanyl, out of the driver’s side window, Deputy Emanuel Aguilera wrote in his report. The baggie was thrown over the roof of the vehicle and landed on the northbound shoulder of the road.
According to the CCSOs Facebook page in the evening hours Friday, Jan. 20, the agency wrote the bag of fentanyl thrown by Mullins ruptured when it hit the ground, resulting in some of the contents being scattered across the grass shoulder. Due to the deadly substance being airborne, members of CCSOs Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) and the Citrus County Fire Rescue’s Hazmat Team responded to the scene to collect the fentanyl and decontaminate the area. The fentanyl collected weighed in at approximately 51 grams, enough to kill approximately 25,500 people, the CCSO Facebook post stated.
According to the report, law enforcement officers found 10 Alprazolam 2 milligram pills, a schedule 4 controlled substance, in his right pants pocket. In his left pants pocket, deputies located a baggie containing a tan/white powdery substance weighing .65 grams. Inside Mullins' white in color Nissan Maxima, deputies found a plastic grocery bag on the passenger side floorboard of the vehicle, where there was another clear plastic baggie, which contained a clear crystal-like substance. The baggie weighted approximately 197.7 grams. In a tin can on the passenger seat, deputies located another 2 grams of a crystal-like substance. Also on the passenger seat was a straw, which contained a crystal-like residue in it. The substances tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
The events began at approximately midnight Thursday, Jan. 21, when members of the CCSO TIU were conducting a narcotics investigation in the area of South Lecanto Highway and West Oak Park Boulevard Lecanto.
A short time later, a white in color Nissan Maxima was observed traveling northbound from the aforementioned intersection. Detectives who were behind the vehicle, then paced the vehicle in a unmarked agency issued vehicle at 66 miles per hour in a clearly marked 55 mile per hour zone, the arrest report stated.
The vehicle was observed failing to maintain a single lane. At that time, Detective Quinn (1241) who was in an unmarked agency issued patrol vehicle, equipped with lights and siren, positioned his patrol vehicle behind the Nissan Maxima. Detective Stephen Quinn then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, by activating his emergency lights and siren, on South Lecanto Highway a couple hundred yards south of West Cardinal Street.
However, Mullins began to accelerate at a high rate of speed away from Detective Quinn, who notified dispatch that the vehicle was not stopping and that he was in pursuit. A deputy who was at the intersection of West Cardinal Street and South Lecanto Highway then deployed stops sticks to in attempt to disable the vehicle.
The vehicle struck the stop sticks, which deflated the vehicle’s front driver side tire, the report stated. The vehicle then began to lose speed continuing northbound on South Lecanto Highway past West Cardinal Street.
That’s when Mullins tossed the bag of fentanyl out the driver’s side window. A short distance later, Mullins brought his vehicle to a stop on the northbound shoulder of the road at the intersection of South Lecanto Highway and West Brandywine Street Lecanto.
Mullins was removed from the vehicle, hand cuffed, double-locked, behind his back. After he was charged and arrested, deputies transported him to the Citrus County Detention Facility.
