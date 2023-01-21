CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

A "long-time Citrus County drug dealer" who attempted to elude authorities during a high-speed chase before authorities disabled his vehicle with stop sticks was apprehended in the early morning hours Thursday, Jan. 19, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit and late Friday, Jan. 20, Facebook post.

Matthew Mullins, 40, Homosassa was charged with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, one count of trafficking in fentanyl, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $113,000.

Matthew Ray Mullins

Mullins

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.