After news broke authorities in Florida seized enough fentanyl in the past few months to kill the Sunshine State’s entire population, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast announced his support for the U.S. to classify the synthetic opioid as a “weapon of mass destruction.”
“Treating fentanyl as solely a narcotics-control problem has not worked and will continue to fail the American people,” the sheriff wrote in a letter his agency released Oct. 28. “We must take action now against the deadliest threat to our citizens, especially before an enemy or terrorist decide to use this substance to inflict harm upon us.”
Prendergast said his detectives and deputies in Citrus County investigated 386 fentanyl-related cases since 2020, leading to the seizure of 3.33 pounds of fentanyl — enough to kill over 756,000 people.
“The threat to our citizens is very real and growing with fentanyl related crimes up by more than 25 percent over last year’s numbers,” the sheriff wrote, “with two months left in the calendar year.”
Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA, which estimates 2 milligrams of fentanyl — a mosquito's weight — is a lethal dose for humans.
A kilogram, or roughly 2.2 pounds, is enough to kill 500,000 people, according to the the DEA.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, have become the main cause of overdose deaths in the nation, increasing by 38 percent between 2020 and 2021.
Developed in 1959 and introduced in the 1960s as an intravenous anesthetic, fentanyl is legally manufactured and distributed in the U.S. but is also illegally sourced via theft, fraudulent prescriptions and other illicit methods used by patients, physicians and pharmacists.
Those who overdosed either didn’t know they ingested fentanyl — which can be either a powder, liquid or pill — or intentionally used illicit fentanyl without knowing they took a deadly dose.
Prendergast said Citrus County reported 377 drug overdoses with 81 deaths in 2021, a 47% increase from 2020. County authorities responded to 312 overdoses so far in 2022, with 53 of them being fatal, the sheriff added.
“The term weapons of mass destruction throughout recent history has been most commonly referred to nuclear bombs but the severity of chemical and biological warfare cannot be overlooked,” he wrote. “If we don’t step up to combat this deadly weapon of mass destruction, we will continue to lose more lives at unprecedented rates.”
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people this year on a charge of first-degree murder from the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance for allegedly causing the unrelated overdose deaths of two people.
“As mentioned in Attorney General Moody’s news release, this drug is claiming a record number of lives across the country and continues to flow freely through our borders,” Prendergast wrote. “The potency of this drug alone, not to mention in the hands of one malicious and ill-intended person, is reason enough to justify the fear of this drug and its potential to be weaponized.”
Declaring fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, Prendergast said, echoing Moody’s strategy, would allow the DEA, the Department of Homeland Security, the Defense Department and other federal agencies “to counteract this rampant epidemic" more effectively.
“We are past the point of waiting for the same capabilities to breach our borders. It’s already here,” the sheriff wrote. “The threat for an enemy of our country to harm the American people is very real.”
