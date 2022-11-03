CCSO 2020 Logo
After news broke authorities in Florida seized enough fentanyl in the past few months to kill the Sunshine State’s entire population, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast announced his support for the U.S. to classify the synthetic opioid as a “weapon of mass destruction.”

“Treating fentanyl as solely a narcotics-control problem has not worked and will continue to fail the American people,” the sheriff wrote in a letter his agency released Oct. 28. “We must take action now against the deadliest threat to our citizens, especially before an enemy or terrorist decide to use this substance to inflict harm upon us.”

