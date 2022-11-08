A judge ordered a Pasco County man to serve three concurrent life sentences in prison for causing a vehicle collision on Christmas Eve 2019 in Citrus County that killed three women.
Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard sentenced Land O' Lakes 56-year-old Phillip Sawhill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the end of a three-hour-long hearing of testimony and evidence to either increase or lessen Sawhill’s punishment.
“The sheer devastation of what Mr. Sawhill did is incomprehensible,” the judge said.
At around 1 p.m. Dec. 24, 2019, Sawhill tried to overtake five northbound vehicles in a no-passing zone on South Pleasant Grove Road when his Toyota Highlander struck a southbound Kia Optima, south of the intersection with East Amy Lane.
Sawhill testified Tuesday he was driving a Christmas present over to his daughter when he saw an opportunity to pass slower traffic ahead of him. When Sawhill saw the oncoming Kia, he said, his only option was to swerve off the road, like the Kia also did.
“I never intended to do any harm to anybody; all I know is that when I went to pass, I thought I saw a gap, and once I got there, I panicked,” he said. “I got scared, and I did the only thing I thought was right, and, unfortunately, they did the same.”
First responders pronounced the Kia’s three occupants — 62-year-old Amalia Gomara, of Dunnellon; 86-year-old Clara Adela Gorrin, of Hialeah; and 85-year-old Nilda Cordovi, of Pembroke Pines — dead at the crash scene.
Assistant State Attorney Patricia Diaz told Howard on Tuesday Gomara was driving Gorrin, her mother, and Cordovi, her aunt, to her daughter’s house for Christmas Eve celebrations.
“No one could’ve avoided that crash,” the prosecutor said before describing Sawhill’s driving that killed three people “to save a couple minutes.” “He just got impatient, he just was entitled…He never attempted to reenter his own lane.”
Cristina Gomara Staton, Gomara’s daughter, testified Tuesday on behalf of her several relatives in the courtroom gallery to meeting her father at the crash scene after realizing their loved ones were late to their family gathering.
“It’s so difficult, even just now; we’re almost three years out, and we’re just learning how to live this new life without them in it,” she said. “It’s just a lot, a lot to figure out ... it’s really never going to be the same.”
A couple crash witnesses testified Tuesday to being surprised Sawhill attempted to pass other traffic in such a way, and that neither the Toyota nor the Kia could avoid colliding with each other.
“It was horrific, it was loud, it was an awful sight to see,” David Hitriz said. “I don’t consider this an accident.”
Motorists stopped to help Sawhill escape from his Highlander, which caught fire. Sawhill was hospitalized with serious injures before Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested him in November 2020.
Prosecutors with the State Attorney’s Office charged Sawhill with three counts of vehicular homicide -- offenses Sawhill pleaded no contest to Aug. 15, leading to his sentencing on Tuesday.
While Sawhill’s charges are each punishable by up to 15 years in prison, for a maximum sentence of 45 years, Sawhill had tallied 479 points on his sentencing-guideline scoresheet, which takes Sawhill’s prior and current offenses into account.
This allowed Howard to sentence Sawhill to life because Sawhill’s point total exceeded 363.
Sawhill’s family pleaded with Howard on Tuesday for leniency.
Michelle Sawhill, Sawhill’s third wife, testified that she and Sawhill are a week away from their fifth wedding anniversary.
Michelle Sawhill said they met 12 years ago right after she was going through a tough divorce, and Sawhill since then provided financial, paternal and religious support for her and the six, now-grown children, the couple shared from prior marriages.
“We don’t really have a lot of friends because he’s always working,” she said, echoed by the seven other witnesses who testified on Sawhill’s responsibleness. “He’s just a family guy.”
“Throughout my entire life, I’ve looked at my dad as a hero,” Sawhill’s eldest daughter, Samantha Sawhill, added. “He’s always been there in my time of need.”
Sawhill’s supporters said the crash and Sawhill’s arrest led his family to lose their shared household, and time imprisoned will cause more harm, especially for two of Sawhill’s daughters, who lost their mother, Sawhill’s second wife, at a young age to cancer.
“It would be very hard to experience life without my father,” Samantha Sawhill said. “He’s that glue that holds everybody together.”
While questioning Sawhill’s supporters, Diaz said they’re still going to have opportunities to speak with their loved one, unlike the families of Gomara, Gorrin and Cordovi.
Diaz asked Sawhill’s witnesses if they thought it was “responsible” of Sawhill to try and pass five vehicles over a double-yellow line on a hill, coming from half a mile away.
Sawhill’s supporters said his actions behind the wheel were poor choices, mistakes made with no criminal intent.
“If I can take my life and exchange it for theirs’ I would gladly do it,” Sawhill said. “I feel so guilty, I feel so bad, and I can’t change it…Anything I can do to ease their pain, I’m willing to do it.”
Diaz also questioned Sawhill’s supporters on how aware they were of Sawhill’s criminal convictions, which dated back to 2004 and continued to 2013, including several misdemeanor offenses of driving without a license, insurance fraud, and possessing cocaine.
“He has a history of making very bad choices,” the prosecutor said while cross examining one of Sawhill’s witnesses, “or are they all just mistakes?”
Sawhill’s lawyer, James Brown, asked Howard to consider the mitigating evidence he and co-counsel, Charles Vaughn, introduced.
“If there was anything he could do to take it back, to change what happened, he would gladly give it,” Brown said. “He didn’t mean to hurt anyone, but he feels the guilt, he will always feel the guilt; it’s not something he takes lightly…His remorse is heartfelt and it’s real.”
Diaz argued for Howard to issue the maximum sentence of life for Sawhill.
“He deserves it,” the prosecutor said before gesturing to the victims’ family, “this family deserves it.”
Howard agreed, telling Sawhill before sentencing him the “very preventable collision,” was “not an accident.”
“You do not have the right to drive upon the roads of the state of Florida, no one has,” the judge said. “You have a privilege to drive upon the roads of the state of Florida, and you have aggravated that privilege.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.