Phillip Sawhill Fatal Crash 1

Florida Highway Patrol troopers confer with each other Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2019, at the scene of a fatal, two-vehicle collision on South Pleasant Grove Road in Inverness, where three people traveling in the pictured Kia Optima were killed.

 Jeff Bryan Chronicle Editor

A judge ordered a Pasco County man to serve three concurrent life sentences in prison for causing a vehicle collision on Christmas Eve 2019 in Citrus County that killed three women.

Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard sentenced Land O' Lakes 56-year-old Phillip Sawhill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the end of a three-hour-long hearing of testimony and evidence to either increase or lessen Sawhill’s punishment.

Phillip Sawhill

Sawhill
Phillip Sawhill Fatal Crash 2

Phillip Sawhill's charred Toyota Highlander is loaded onto a flatbed trailer on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2019, after it collided with a Kia Optima on South Pleasant Grove Road, south of East Amy Lane in Inverness, killing the Kia's three occupants.
Pasco County man agrees to face up to 45 years for fatal Christmas Eve crash

Contact Chronicle reporter Buster Thompson at 352-564-2916,  bthompson@chronicleonline.com or visit tinyurl.com/yxn2ahso to see more of his stories.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.