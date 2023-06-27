Florida AG Ashley Moody

Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging the Florida Supreme Court to reject a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 and older, arguing a ballot summary would be “misleading to voters in several key respects.”

Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, had contributed $39 million as of the end of May to a political committee spearheading the effort to place the proposed amendment on the 2024 ballot. The Smart & Safe Florida committee needs the Supreme Court to sign off on the proposed ballot wording before the measure can go before voters.

