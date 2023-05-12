After his second drug-related arrest within four months, a Crystal River man was sentenced by a judge to 18 months in prison.
Citrus County Circuit Judge Joel Fritton announced 18-year-old Jayson Jennings’ year-and-a-half prison sentence Friday for charges involving the possession and sale of over 100 grams of weed.
Fritton was arrested Apr. 25, when a deputy initially spotted an SUV speeding at the intersection of North Rock Crusher Road and West Fox Lane, according to a Citrus County Sheriff's Office arrest report.
Once law enforcement pulled the car over, a deputy smelled marijuana coming from it.
Jennings, who was in the passenger seat told the deputy he had a medical marijuana card. He handed law enforcement a black baggie containing weed, according to the arrest report.
Deputies told Jennings the possession was still illegal.
CCSO deputies told the two to exit the car so it could be searched before finding a cylinder with more weed, multiple marijuana cigarettes, a digital scale, parts of a handgun, holsters for a gun and ammunition across its interior.
There were also multiple packages of medical marijuana stored in its original Trulieve dispensary containers as well.
When questioned, both the driver and Jennings told deputies that all illegal items were owned by Jennings, according to the arrest report.
Jennings told officers he bought marijuana from Trulieve daily and would resell it recreationally. The gun in the car, he said, was to protect himself from “people trying to hurt him” for selling weed.
He was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor: possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, possession of cannabis with the intent to sell or distribute, possession of a firearm while committing a criminal offense and possession of paraphernalia.
The charges weren’t Jennings’ first drug-related arrest.
Jennings was arrested Jan. 21 on a felony theft of $1000 worth of vape pens, according to his arrest report. He pleaded no contest then and was sentenced to three years of probation, according to court records.
His more recent arrest Apr. 25 then put him in violation of probation; Jennings told deputies he began selling weed as he struggled to find a job on felony probation, according to the arrest report.
Given the multiple infractions within months, Judge Fritton said he was going to face jail time despite Jennings’ young age.
“You’re in the real world, you’re an adult now and you’re going to prison,” Fritton told Jennings at the hearing.
Jennings was found guilty for all charges except the possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, which was dropped May 10.
He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and his gun will be confiscated by CCSO.
