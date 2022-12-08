Deputies arrested a man Monday night, Dec. 5, for possession and trafficking in MDMA after he was pulled over for his car windows being tinted too dark.
The defendant, 27-year-old Elliott Nunez, was driving the vehicle with another person in the passenger side. While waiting for their teletype to yield a response, the deputies walked their K-9 partner near the car and then asked the occupants to step out and patted them down for weapons.
One deputy stayed with them while the other conducted a search of the vehicle. The deputy found a large white trash bag behind the driver’s seat containing a plastic bag full of 1.5 pounds of marijuana, as well as an additional 20 individually packaged baggies with approximately three grams in each, according to the arrest affidavit.
He also located another stack containing around 30 new baggies, however they had not been filled yet. Inside of a book bag on the back seat was a notebook or ledger containing the different types, weights, and prices for narcotics.
The deputy then noticed the glove box was locked. He asked Nunez for access to it, but Nunez said he didn’t have a key and that his dad is the only one that has a key.
After this, the deputy pulled on the glove box slightly to peek inside and saw at least two pistols, per the arrest affidavit.
At this time, both occupants were placed in handcuffs due to the narcotics and firearms inside the vehicle.
The deputies were able to gain access to the glove box and found one 9mm Glock, one 10mm Glock and one 9mm Springfield, all loaded with ammunition. Along with the guns, they found a black baggie containing 53.91 grams of pills that field-tested positive for MDMA, according to the arrest affidavit.
Nunez was placed under arrest for trafficking in MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, carrying a concealed firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued a verbal warning for the tint on his vehicle windows.
Nunez was transported to Citrus County Jail with a bond set at $33,000.
