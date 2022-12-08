CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Deputies arrested a man Monday night, Dec. 5, for possession and trafficking in MDMA after he was pulled over for his car windows being tinted too dark.

The defendant, 27-year-old Elliott Nunez, was driving the vehicle with another person in the passenger side. While waiting for their teletype to yield a response, the deputies walked their K-9 partner near the car and then asked the occupants to step out and patted them down for weapons.

Elliott Nunez

Nunez

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.