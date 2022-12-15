A man was arrested in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 10, in Homosassa for auto theft after attempting to pose as the vehicle’s registered owner to law enforcement.
Deputies were dispatched in response to a suspicious vehicle and found the defendant, later identified as 40-year-old Douglas Matthews, alongside a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Matthews identified himself to the deputies as “James Neu” with a birthdate of May 7, 1977. He told deputies he was homeless and was allowed to stay off of the golf cart path by the owner but was unable to identify who exactly gave him that permission.
He also told deputies he had recently purchased the truck, but unsure who he brought it from or even where he was when he bought it.
He then gave the deputies permission to locate the VIN, which deputies found to be covered in ink or paint making it unreadable.
Matthews told deputies he had covered the VIN because someone tried to steal the truck “a while back,” but was unable to give any more details.
At this point, deputies detained Matthews in order to determine whether or not the truck was stolen.
The ink was able to be washed off, revealing a fake VIN taped to a piece of cardstock with a number that did not come back to any vehicle. Once the fake VIN was removed, the real VIN number was located, and it was revealed that the truck was reported stolen out of Tennessee.
The registered owner who reported it stolen was the name that Matthews initially gave the deputies. Matthews continued refusing to identify himself and stuck to the claim that he was “James Neu,” but the details of his story kept changing.
The Knoxville Police Department confirmed the status of the truck as stolen and notified the owner.
Matthews was given one last chance to identify himself but refused. He was then searched and transported to Citrus County Detention Facility.
Upon arrival, Matthews’s fingerprint was used to identify him as Douglas Matthews, and he told the deputies he was using the fake name in an attempt to “start over” and have a “clean start.”
While filling out the paperwork, deputies were told by jail staff that Matthews tried to conceal a small bag containing a crystal-like substance wrapped in a gum wrapper while inside his cell. Deputies tested the substance which came back positive for methamphetamine.
Matthews was charged for possession of a stolen vehicle, altering a VIN, possession of a controlled substance, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, providing a false name, and resisting officer without violence. His bond was set at $13,000.
