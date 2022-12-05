A man from Myakka City with a warrant out for his arrest in Manatee County was arrested in Homosassa in the early morning Tuesday, Nov. 29, for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of MDMA and methadone without a prescription.
After deputies ran the plates on a truck that passed by with no tag lights, it was discovered that the registered owner and defendant, 46-year-old Rodney Rupert, had a suspended license and an active warrant in Manatee County, according to the arrest affidavit.
The deputies did a traffic stop and found the driver was actually a man named Darrell Albritton who informed them his license was not good and that the person they were looking for was in a “big lifted black truck over there” and pointed to the Homosassa Walmart parking lot.
Rupert was then located in the parking lot and detained per his active warrant.
K-9 Partner Riggs was deployed who alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics within the truck.
Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located a leather bag wedged into the frame of the truck containing two clear plastic baggies of a clear crystalline substance found to be methamphetamine, as well as an orange scale containing methamphetamine residue, according to the arrest affidavit.
Also, deputies found another baggie of methamphetamine lying on the ground 10 feet away from the truck, an Altoids tin holding 12 pressed pills of MDMA (Methyldioxymethamphetamine), and a pill bottle lodged in the steering column holding four large methadone tablets, which Rupert did not have an active prescription for.
All substances were field tested and confirmed positive, according to the arrest affidavit.
Rupert was also found with $2,900 in his pocket. When asked why he had so much money with him, he told deputies he was going to gamble at a casino up the road. Once the deputies told him there are no casinos in Homosassa, he said, “Oh, I think it’s in Inverness then.”
Rupert was transported to Citrus County Jail for booking. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in methamphetamine. His bond was set at $27,000.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
