A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car.
A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and noticed he appeared to be going much faster than the speed limit. After using radar, the deputy found him to be going 67 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone and immediately conducted a traffic stop, according to the arrest affidavit.
Galloway sped up once the deputy was behind him, though, and quickly pulled into a Circle K gas station parking lot. He then got out of his car and began walking toward the store. The deputy made loud commands to stop and Galloway finally did, walking back over to his car.
The deputy asked him why he sped away, to which he answered, “I don’t know,” per the arrest affidavit.
He then opened the driver door to sit in his car and the deputy was able to see in plain view a clear plastic baggie with a white powdery substance in the door handle, which Galloway said was cocaine and was later confirmed to be cocaine. There was also a marijuana cigarette and glass smoking device, both field testing positive for marijuana.
During this, the deputy could also smell alcohol coming from Galloway and noticed he had red eyes and was unsteady on his feet. Galloway refused field sobriety tasks, according to the arrest affidavit.
Galloway was arrested and transported to Citrus County Jail where he further refused a breath test to determine his blood alcohol level. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer without violence, DUI, possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams) and possession of paraphernalia. His bond was set at $6,000.
