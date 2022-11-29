CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car.

Cody John Galloway

Galloway

A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and noticed he appeared to be going much faster than the speed limit. After using radar, the deputy found him to be going 67 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone and immediately conducted a traffic stop, according to the arrest affidavit.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

