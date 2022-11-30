After a deputy saw him run a red light at the intersection of East Apex Lane and North Florida Avenue in Hernando, a 51-year-old man was arrested for his fifth DUI and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26.
The deputy reported that while talking with the defendant, Michael Duncan, he smell a strong odor of alcohol on Duncan's breath. His eyes were also glossy and bloodshot, and he was having a hard time finding the usual documents for a traffic stop, according to the arrest affidavit. Duncan ended up only being able to find his driver’s license to give the deputy.
Duncan was then asked to step out to perform field sobriety tasks, but he was unable to maintain his balance and had urinated on himself, according to the arrest affidavit.
He still attempted to perform two of the tasks, but failed both times. After the second task, he told the deputy that he could not complete it and that he was just trying to get to his girlfriend’s house. He then refused further tests.
The deputy told him he would be placed under arrest for driving under the influence and that his truck would be towed since he had no one to come pick it up, so Duncan told the deputy that there was a firearm in the center console.
After locating the gun, a silver Smith & Wesson 10mm, the deputy confirmed through that Duncan was a convicted felon and that his license was actually revoked due to four previous arrests for DUI dating to 2003.
Duncan was then transported to Citrus County Jail, where he also refused a breath test of his blood alcohol level. He was charged with DUI with four or more prior convictions, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and driving while license suspended or revoked. His bond was set at $30,000.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
