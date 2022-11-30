CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

After a deputy saw him run a red light at the intersection of East Apex Lane and North Florida Avenue in Hernando, a 51-year-old man was arrested for his fifth DUI and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26.

Michael Douglas Duncan

Duncan

The deputy reported that while talking with the defendant, Michael Duncan, he smell a strong odor of alcohol on Duncan's breath. His eyes were also glossy and bloodshot, and he was having a hard time finding the usual documents for a traffic stop, according to the arrest affidavit. Duncan ended up only being able to find his driver’s license to give the deputy.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.