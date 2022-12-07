CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

A 50-year-old man was arrested in the evening hours Sunday, Dec. 4, for domestic battery, assault and DUI after he drunkenly attacked the victim, a woman, who had just been dropped off at his house by her daughter with whom she had spent the day Christmas shopping.

Deputies responded to a call about a physical disturbance Sunday night, which the victim later stated was made by her. She was visibly upset and crying when deputies arrived and told them that after her daughter dropped her off, the defendant, Michael Ruthruff, became angry and began yelling at her, according to the arrest affidavit.

Michael Ruthruff

Ruthruff

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.