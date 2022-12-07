A 50-year-old man was arrested in the evening hours Sunday, Dec. 4, for domestic battery, assault and DUI after he drunkenly attacked the victim, a woman, who had just been dropped off at his house by her daughter with whom she had spent the day Christmas shopping.
Deputies responded to a call about a physical disturbance Sunday night, which the victim later stated was made by her. She was visibly upset and crying when deputies arrived and told them that after her daughter dropped her off, the defendant, Michael Ruthruff, became angry and began yelling at her, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told deputies she tried to ignore Ruthruff and go to another part of the house to avoid him, but he was extremely intoxicated and kept pushing her around the house and into the bedroom. He then grabbed her purse and threw all of its contents around the room.
When she tried to grab her purse back, he got even angrier and grabbed her and threw her onto the bed. He held her down and got positioned to punch her, so she put her arms up to block her face. He then punched her in the left thigh, grabbed her hands and threw her onto the floor, according to the arrest affidavit.
She was then pushed up against a chair and against the end table causing a lamp to fall over. It was only when she began to call 911 that he fled from the residence.
The deputies observed that the victim had small scratches on her hands and bruise on her left thigh, which were in line with her statements.
While they were speaking, the victim pointed to the end of the roadway and said, “He’s coming, that’s him.” A car was slowly approaching and turned into the driveway of the residence where deputies could see Ruthruff in the driver’s seat.
When Ruthruff exited the vehicle, he was visibly unsteady on his feet and even from 10 feet away the deputies could smell alcohol coming from him, according to the arrest affidavit. His speech was heavily slurred and he could not speak in coherent sentences.
Ruthruff denied having any knowledge of what happened prior to him leaving the residence.
Due to the unevenness of the driveway and road, field sobriety tasks could not be completed.
Ruthruff was arrested on charges of domestic battery and domestic assault and transported to Citrus County Jail. Following refusal to submit to a breath test and a prior conviction for driving under the influence, Ruthruff was also charged with DUI and refuse to submit to testing driving previous suspicion for refusal. He is currently being held on a no bond status.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
