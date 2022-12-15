While conducting licensing and resource inspections for hunters during the general gun deer quota hunt in the Citrus Wildlife Management Area on Sunday, Dec. 11, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) arrested a man for possessing firearms as a convicted felon.
At around 6 p.m., FWC officers were on Trail 22 when they spotted the defendant, 53-year-old Anthony Wiesen, walking out of the woods towards his truck.
Wiesen was wearing camouflage clothing, a hunter orange vest, and carrying a high-powered rifle with a scope. When asked, he showed the officers his hunting licenses and a guest permit.
The guest permit was not signed, however, and he did not travel into the management area in the same vehicle as the permit holder, both of which are required.
During a wants and warrants check, it came back that Wiesen had a felony conviction from May 1989 in Pasco County for dealing in stolen property.
Wiesen explained to the officers that he had been arrested previously and served prison time for the charge. He was unaware if his rights had been restored, though.
When asked, he told the officers he was hunting with a .270 caliber rifle and that there was possibly a shotgun in his truck.
He went with the officers to his truck where they retrieved a Browning .270 caliber rifle that he was using to hunt from the passenger seat.
Wiesen then gave them permission to search his truck, and they found a Stoeger 20-gauge shotgun and 12 unspent 20-gauge shotgun shells inside a camouflage gun case behind the seats. There were also four unspent .270 caliber rounds in the center console.
Once the firearms and ammunition were secured by the officers, they did a clemency check to see if Wiesen’s rights had been restored. They located a certificate from June 24, 2008, granting Wiesen the restoration of his civil rights, except the specific authority to own, possess, or use firearms.
Based on this, Wiesen was placed under arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was transported to Citrus County Jail. Bond was set at $10,000.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.