CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Jan. 5 for violation of probation. She then tried to use another person’s urine for her urine sample and admitted to possessing Fentanyl after being caught.

Tiffany Young

Young

Upon arrival at the State of Florida Probation and Parole office in Inverness, deputies assisted the defendant’s probation officer in detaining her for violation of probation.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.