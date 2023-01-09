Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Jan. 5 for violation of probation. She then tried to use another person’s urine for her urine sample and admitted to possessing Fentanyl after being caught.
Upon arrival at the State of Florida Probation and Parole office in Inverness, deputies assisted the defendant’s probation officer in detaining her for violation of probation.
Per the conditions of probation, the defendant, 26-year-old Tiffany Ann Young, was required to provide a urine sample. While a female probation officer stood by during the collection, a clear plastic bottle was observed to be hidden by Young, according to the arrest affidavit.
Young was ordered to relinquish the bottle, and she admitted to having another person’s urine in the bottle.
Young also admitted to having Fentanyl and a straw used to snort it in her purse, according to the arrest affidavit. Following this, deputies located a small plastic bag with a white powdery substance field tested positive for Fentanyl and a blue plastic straw inside Young’s purse.
Young was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to Citrus County Detention Facility. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and willfully defraud or attempt to defraud urine drug test. Bond was set at $4,000.
