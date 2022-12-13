Deputies arrested a man Friday evening, Dec. 9, for armed robbery and aggravated battery after he and two unknown suspects ambushed the victims as they were visiting a friend’s house.
According to statements made by the two victims and a witness, they were invited into Serrano’s house Dec. 4 in Beverly Hills after attempting to drop off some clothes.
The two sat on the couch in the living room. That was when the defendant, 20-year-old Michael Floyd, and the two unknown suspects suddenly entered the room from the kitchen.
Serrano told deputies that Floyd and the two suspects arrived at her residence shortly before the victims did.
Floyd asked who took his weed while pacing in the living in front of the victims. He was wearing brass knuckles on his hand and the two unknown suspects each held a gun in their hand as they stood by the front door.
Floyd then began punching one person in the head repeatedly with the brass knuckles while one of the other suspects struck the other victim in the head with their gun.
The suspects began to leave and Floyd told one victim to empty their pockets, taking tehir cell phone, vape pen, and car keys. However, the keys were returned to them when he asked for them back.
Floyd and the other suspects then fled in a gray car.
After being hit over the head, one victim was unable to recall anything afterward until she was inside the ambulance, and did not see which suspect hit her. She had a significant bruise around her left eye and left cheek, and the hospital told her she had a fracture in that area.
In later interviews, the victim positively identified Floyd in a photo line-up as the one who “assaulted me.” This led to a warrant being issued for his arrest.
On Dec. 9, deputies made contact with Floyd at the intersection of West Postal Lane and South Rowe Terrace in Lecanto where they arrested him and transported him to Citrus County Jail.
Floyd was charged with aggravated battery and armed robbery with bond set at $60,000.
