A Lake County man was taken into custody for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop in Inverness, and tossing a stolen gun during the subsequent vehicle chase with local authorities.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Leesburg 21-year-old Justin Aaron Cook the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7, under charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Cook was jailed with a total bond of $20,000, which Cook posted bail on the next day, court records show.
According to Cook’s arrest affidavit, obtained Wednesday, Deputy Samuel Ruby spotted a silver Chevrolet Cruze at around 1:49 p.m. Monday, traveling north on Ella Avenue near the intersection with Zephyr Street, at around 18 mph over the 25 mph speed limit.
When Ruby stopped behind the Chevrolet as it slowed and began to pull over near the junction of Ella Avenue and East Turner Camp Road, the car sped off north on Turner Camp Road.
With Ruby pursuing it, the Chevrolet reached speeds over 60 mph on the 30 mph roadway, passing other vehicles in a no-passing zone, and running a minivan off the road.
Ruby’s sergeant told him to stop pursuing the Chevrolet just east of Turner Camp Road’s intersection with East Grain Court.
A passerby later told Ruby the Chevrolet went off the road before it turned west onto East Lakato Lane and into a trailer park, where Ruby went to find the vehicle in question turning out of North Cato Terrace.
Ruby stopped the Chevrolet, and, with his firearm drawn in a low position, ordered its driver, Cook, and his passenger, a 14-year-old girl, to show their hands before Ruby and other deputies handcuffed Cook, according to his arrest report.
Cook’s passenger told Ruby that Cook threw a pistol out her window during the alleged pursuit, leading deputies to recover a 9mm Glock pistol from the 1000 block of Turner Camp Road. Deputies later learned the firearm was reported stolen out of Lake County
Authorities also discovered Cook was convicted of a felony charge in April 2021 from Lake County, making it unlawful for Cook to have either a firearm or ammunition.
Nov. 29 was scheduled as Cook’s arraignment in court.
