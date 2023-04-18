TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge Tuesday refused to stay the scheduled May 3 execution of Darryl Barwick, while the Death Row inmate’s attorneys urged the Florida Supreme Court to spare him because of “lifelong severe mental illness.”

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle issued a six-page ruling that turned down arguments the execution should be put on hold because Barwick did not receive a fair state clemency proceeding. Barwick’s attorneys argued his due-process rights were violated.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.