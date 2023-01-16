Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Saturday, Jan. 7, after she was pulled over for speeding and found with fentanyl and cannabis, as well as a suspended driver’s license.
After following behind her for approximately 1.05 miles, deputies determined the defendant was traveling at a constant 60 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. Also, neither registrant for the vehicle held a valid driver’s license, plus there was a seize tag order associated with the vehicle, per the arrest affidavit.
So, deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the defendant and sole occupant of the vehicle, 56-year-old Andrea Joyce Mead.
During the initial interaction, Mead was very apprehensive and trembling while speaking with deputies and had difficulty forming complete sentences without stuttering, according to the arrest affidavit.
Deputies asked if she was aware her license was invalid, which she answered that she had paid fines recently but didn’t know the status of her license validity.
Mead then gave deputies permission to search the vehicle, though she said that her son had recently been in the vehicle and there was a possibility he had left narcotics behind. At this time, she was detained in handcuffs due to the traffic charge.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found multiple clean translucent plastic jewelry style baggies, a cut blue plastic straw with residual white powdery substance on it, a “305’s” cigarette carton with an additional baggie containing the same white powdery substance, a wallet with a folded piece of tin foil in it containing less than one gram of a pink and white powdery substance, and a folded piece of paper containing approximately 1.5 grams of a green leafy substance, per the arrest affidavit.
Through field presumptive testing, both the white and the pink and white powdery substances tested positive for fentanyl and the green leafy substance tested positive for THC or cannabis.
In a post-Miranda interview, Mead told deputies that the wallet and 305’s cigarette carton belonged to her, but that she was unaware of any narcotics or paraphernalia in them. The deputies reminded Mead that she had removed her license from the wallet earlier and showed her the contraband in question, to which she said she recognized it as narcotics equipment, but it did not belong to her. She added that she had left her wallet in the car when her son used it earlier in the day.
Mead also said, “I know I’m wrong for being in possession of it, even though it is not mine,” per the arrest affidavit.
Mead was then placed under arrest and transported to Citrus County Detention Facility. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond was set at $4,500.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.