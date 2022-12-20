Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 17, after she threatened to “smash” the victim’s face in while wielding an axe.
Upon arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with the victim who told them the defendant, 58-year-old Kelly Jill Potter, was outside yelling in the road, according to the arrest affidavit.
While the victim was sitting on her phone watching Potter, she took out her phone and started recording Potter’s actions. That was when Potter walked up to the victim’s screen door holding an axe and stated, “I’m gonna smash your face in; yeah, sit there because I'm coming back.”
The victim called 911 since she was afraid for her well-being, and this was not the first incident with Potter.
After reviewing the footage shot on the victim’s phone, deputies confirmed the victim’s story and noticed that the distance from where Potter was standing outside the screen door and where the victim was sitting on her porch was approximately four feet, per the arrest affidavit.
Based on this, the deputies believed that Potter’s only obstacle to the threat was the screen door, according to the arrest affidavit.
During this investigation, Potter exited her house and porch area, and so deputies placed her under arrest. She did not speak to the deputies.
Potter was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was transported to Citrus County Jail. Her bond was set at $2,000.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.