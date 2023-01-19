Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on trafficking and possession charges after he was pulled over for a broken taillight on a trailer he was pulling.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop after seeing a black Ford pickup truck with dark tinted windows pulling a trailer with a broken taillight Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, in Inverness.
K-9 partner Odie conducted a free-air sniff around the truck and alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics, according to the arrest affidavit.
Deputies then asked the defendant, 30-year-old Devin Shawn Denoncourt, to exit the vehicle. They patted him down for weapons, at which time they noticed an “unreasonably large bulge” in the front of Denoncourt’s pants, per the arrest affidavit. When asked, Denoncourt said the bulge was from "his member."
Denoncourt then reached for and grabbed his belt, at which time deputies noticed a clear plastic baggie in his waistband and he told deputies that it was nothing.
Deputies placed Denoncourt in handcuffs at this time and then searched his person, finding a large clear plastic baggie containing several other narcotic baggies, according to the arrest affidavit.
Following further investigation, it was found Denoncourt was in possession of three clear plastic baggies containing 40 grams of methamphetamine, three small baggies containing 7.39 grams of crack cocaine, one small baggie containing 0.82 grams of fentanyl, and a small baggie containing one 30 milligram morphine sulfate pill that he did not have a prescription for.
Denoncourt was placed under arrest for trafficking in methamphetamine and three counts possession of a controlled substance and transported to Citrus County Detention Facility. Bond was set at $31,000.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
