A 45-year-old Inverness man is in custody after Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities apprehended him during a traffic stop on charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12 or younger, according to the CCSO.

Jeffrey Lynn Bell was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 21, on a warrant for the alleged crimes in reference to several incidents that occurred between March 2020 and March 2021 after a weeks-long investigation, said Sydney Hudson, CCSO spokeswoman.

Jeffrey Lynn Bell

Bell

