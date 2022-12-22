A 45-year-old Inverness man is in custody after Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities apprehended him during a traffic stop on charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12 or younger, according to the CCSO.
Jeffrey Lynn Bell was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 21, on a warrant for the alleged crimes in reference to several incidents that occurred between March 2020 and March 2021 after a weeks-long investigation, said Sydney Hudson, CCSO spokeswoman.
The Sheriff's Office was contacted Dec. 1 by the parent of the juvenile victim in this case. The parent told deputies that the victim had disclosed to them that they had been sexually abused by 45-year-old Bell. Detective Ryan Brown with the agency’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) was assigned to the case, and immediately began an investigation, Hudson said.
During an interview with the Child Protection Team (CPT) at Jessie's Place Child Advocacy Center, the victim stated that Bell had touched them in a sexual manner on multiple occasions while visiting their friend at a residence in Inverness, Hudson explained. As the investigation continued, evidence was obtained that supported the victim's allegations.
After consulting with the State Attorney's Office, a warrant was issued for Bell's arrest. Detective Brown made contact with Bell during a traffic stop Dec. 21. Bell declined to speak with Detective Brown and was transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility. No bond was set.
No additional reports against Bell have been made, Hudson said.
"Bell gained the trust of the victim and their family, and used his position to take advantage of the victim for sexual gratification," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. "His actions are even more heinous due to the fact he repeated these actions multiple times over the course of a year.”
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is committed to finding justice for all victims in our community, Prendergast said.
“We hope that this arrest is the beginning of the healing process for this victim and their family," the sheriff said.
