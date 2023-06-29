An Inverness man was arrested by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop reportedly led to fentanyl being found in his pockets.
Austin Ruiz, 34, faces a felony possession of a controlled substance charge as well as one misdemeanor driving with a suspended license charge.
Deputies were patrolling June 26 near East Turner Camp Road when they noticed a car driving with its hazard lights on, according to the arrest report.
Law enforcement spoke with the driver, Ruiz, asking if he needed help. Ruiz was reportedly visibly nervous and told deputies the car broke down but he didn’t need any help.
After running his plates, deputies found that his license was suspended in 2016, due to Ruiz not paying traffic citations.
Law enforcement told Ruiz he was being stopped for the suspension. Ruiz said his girlfriend was driving, though deputies told him they saw him in the driver’s seat earlier.
Shortly after, deputies asked if his car could be searched — he said, “No, I don’t want you going through our stuff.”
K-9s deployed outside the vehicle found positive traces of drugs in the vehicle, the arrest report said.
Deputies then asked Ruiz to empty his pockets. While removing other items, Ruiz tried to hide a baggie of white powder before law enforcement told him to show it.
Ruiz gave it to them and said, “That’s not drugs.” He also told them he didn’t know what was in the baggie, as he said he found it on the ground.
When asked how he knew there weren’t drugs in the baggie, Ruiz said, “I tasted it, and it’s not.”
The bag tested positive for fentanyl, and Ruiz was arrested the next day.
He was taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility, with a bond of $3,000. His next hearing is scheduled for July 18.
