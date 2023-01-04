Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Jan. 2 for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon after he was reported by a neighbor for discharging a handgun into a wooded area behind his Inverness home.
After talking with the neighbor who reported it, deputies approached the defendant’s side yard where soon they heard the cocking of a handgun and rapid discharge of approximately 20 rounds from the backyard, according to the arrest affidavit.
As they entered the backyard, deputies saw the defendant, 52-year-old John Carl Hall, actively discharging a black handgun into a densely wooded area, according to the arrest affidavit.
The deputies asked him to cease firing, at which time another male subject handed Hall a carbine-style firearm. Hall immediately set the firearms down and agreed to speak with the deputies.
As he was providing identification to the deputies, Hall said, “I just want to let you know that I am a convicted felon.”
He also told them he knew that he shouldn’t have been in possession of the firearms or ammunition, and that he is a veteran with special weapons training and had agreed to help his friend with adjustments to his weapons, according to the arrest affidavit.
The black handgun was identified as a 9 mm Smith & Wesson Model M2.0.
Through a query of Hall’s criminal record, deputies found that he is a registered sex offender with eight prior felony convictions, including the most recent for failure to register as a sex offender in February 2021.
Hall was then placed under arrest and transported to Citrus County Detention Facility on the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $10,000.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
