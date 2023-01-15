Deputies arrested a man Saturday evening, Jan. 7, after he ran a stop sign on a stolen motorcycle, attempted to flee deputies pulling him over, and then was caught at the end of a dead-end road.
The defendant, 34-year-old Travis Walter Weimert, was seen to have looked over his shoulder at the deputies and then continued on, ignoring their pursuit, according to the arrest affidavit.
When another patrol car joined the pursuit, Weimert quickly turned right onto East Squaw Court, a dead-end road. He soon jumped off the motorcycle and laid on the ground on his stomach with his hands and feet spread.
Deputies identified and detained him in their patrol car and then searched the motorcycle. They found that the ignition was “punched” and was totally removed from the ignition housing on the bike. The locking gas cap cover was also duct taped on and key housing to the gas cap was removed.
Also inside Weimert’s backpack was a locking black gas cap with keys, two screw drivers, and a replacement ignition with a key inside, according to the arrest affidavit.
Upon searching the motorcycle’s VIN number, deputies learned the bike was reported stolen on Dec. 29, 2022. The tag was also registered to a different motorcycle that had not been reported stolen.
The initial case in December reported that the victim’s black Suzuki cruiser-style motorcycle had been stolen from their property and it was locked, and key was removed, according to the arrest affidavit. Deputies observed at the time that there was a mark on the driveway under the carport that showed someone dragged the motorcycle from its parking spot, causing the scuff pattern.
In a post-Miranda interview with Weimert, he acknowledged that he had been pulled over due to not stopping at the stop sign and said he fled from them because he was “unsure about his license situation,” and then said, “I’m sorry,” per the arrest affidavit.
When asked about the damage to the ignition and locking gas cap, he was dismissive and said, “You just get on it and push the button.” He refused to provide a statement about the wrongfully attached tag.
Upon searching his license, deputies found multiple suspensions as well as four prior guilty convictions for driving while license suspended.
Following this, deputies placed Weimert under arrest and transported him to Citrus County Jail. After handing him off to the jail staff, deputies did a contraband search of the rear of the patrol car and found a folded-up gum wrapper with several blue powdery rock substances on the back seat where Weimert had been seated, according to the arrest affidavit.
They alerted jail staff to this, and they conducted a secondary pat down of Weimert, during which they found a burnt piece of aluminum foil with a blue cut burnt straw with blue powdery residue inside in Weimert’s back pocket of his pants.
Field presumptive testing found the substance from the car to be positive for Fentanyl and the substance from his pocket to be Methamphetamine.
Weimert was charged with auto theft, fleeing/eluding law enforcement officers with agency insignia and lights with sirens, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and attach tag to vehicle not assigned to it. Bond was set at $15,500.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
