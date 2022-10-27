Roughly 10 hours after he was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility under misdemeanor charges, a Homosassa man was arrested again for this time hiding a trafficking amount of fentanyl on his person while in custody.
Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, was first arrested at around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, for allegedly driving with a revoked license and giving a false identity to law enforcement, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest logs show.
Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the county jail later that day after corrections officers there reported finding an inmate — later identified as Hamady — with narcotics.
According to Hamady’s arrest affidavit, corrections officers informed deputies they found a baggie containing a white, powdery substance among Hamady’s genitals. Deputies tested the 8.5 grams of powder to discover it was positive for fentanyl.
Hamady, according to his arrest report, did not want to speak with authorities about their find.
Deputies arrested Hamady at around 1:08 p.m. under a charge of trafficking in between 4 and 14 grams of fentanyl. If convicted, Hamady would face a prison sentence of at least 7 years, and up to 30 years.
Hamady was jailed on a $25,000 bond, which a judge left unchanged at Hamady’s first court appearance on Thursday, court records show. Nov. 18 was scheduled as Hamady’s arraignment.
Contact Chronicle reporter Buster Thompson at 352-564-2916, bthompson@chronicleonline.com or visit tinyurl.com/yxn2ahso to see more of his stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.