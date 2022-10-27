CCSO 2020 Logo
Roughly 10 hours after he was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility under misdemeanor charges, a Homosassa man was arrested again for this time hiding a trafficking amount of fentanyl on his person while in custody.

Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, was first arrested at around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, for allegedly driving with a revoked license and giving a false identity to law enforcement, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest logs show.

