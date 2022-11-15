A 31-year-old Homosassa woman was arrested in the early morning hours Sunday, Nov. 13, for possession of fentanyl and cocaine after responding to a report of a verbal disturbance at the Racetrac gas station located at 2120 Colonade St. in Inverness.
Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found the defendant, Olivia Reynolds, sitting in her car. She told the deputies that she had been involved in a verbal altercation with her husband, who had already left.
While there, Deputy Charles Adolf searched her name in the Law Enforcement Records Management System and found that probable cause did exist for Reynolds from a previous drug-related case, according to the arrest affidavit.
Reynolds was asked her to exit her vehicle, but she began fumbling with several objects, trying to delay having to get out, the Deputy Adolf noted in his report. After further commands to step out, she twisted her body in a way to cover view of her hands, but Deputy Adolf saw her drop a small plastic baggie on the driver floorboard of the car, per the arrest affidavit. She then got out of the car.
K9 Deputy Elias then utilized his K9 partner Odie to conduct a sniff of the vehicle’s exterior, at which time Odie alerted the deputies to the odor of narcotics inside the car.
The deputies conducted a hand search and found a small clear plastic baggie containing a powdery white substance, according to the arrest affidavit. After field testing, the substance was found to be 0.40 grams of fentanyl.
In addition to being found with fentanyl, the prior drug-related case in which there was probable cause determined for Reynolds had not resulted in her arrest due to staffing constraints at the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, according to the arrest affidavit.
The case report made by K9 Deputy Elias, who was involved in the prior case, stated that Reynolds had been found with two plastic baggies containing a total of 1.68 grams of cocaine, as well as a cut blue plastic straw with residual amounts of cocaine on it, during a traffic stop.
Following review of the report, the deputies placed Reynolds under arrest and put her in the back of their patrol car.
Reynolds has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Citrus County Jail for booking and processing with a total bond set at $5,000.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
