A 31-year-old Homosassa woman was arrested in the early morning hours Sunday, Nov. 13, for possession of fentanyl and cocaine after responding to a report of a verbal disturbance at the Racetrac gas station located at 2120 Colonade St. in Inverness.

Olivia Rose Reynolds

Reynolds

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found the defendant, Olivia Reynolds, sitting in her car. She told the deputies that she had been involved in a verbal altercation with her husband, who had already left.

